Coast Guard: USCGC Legare intercepts illegal narcotics worth over $24.6M during 61-day deployment

The Portsmouth-based ship returned home from a counter-narcotics patrol in the Pacific Ocean on Thursday.

The Portsmouth-based USCGC Legare intercepted over $24.6 million worth of illegal narcotics during a 61-day deployment in the Pacific Ocean, the U.S. Coast Guard said Friday.

The crew patrolled over 12,650 nautical miles through the heart of the Eastern Pacific. It was in support of Campaign Martillo, an international effort targeting illicit trafficking within international waters.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, the narcotics that the Legare team interdicted were over 1,300 lbs in total. They got assistance from a Coast Guard helicopter unit from Florida and a two-person Law Enforcement Detachment Team from California.

On the way to the Pacific, Legare also stood by to support the Coast Guard’s 1st District in the Northeast following Hurricane Henri. They also helped the 7th District in the Southeast U.S. with transferring two migrants.

Legare returned home to Portsmouth on Thursday.