Coast Guard Cutter Legare returns home to Portsmouth after counter-drug operations in the Pacific

The Legare also participated in international naval and amphibious exercises off the coast of Manta, Ecuador.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Legare is back home after the ship returned to its homeport in Portsmouth on Friday.

The Legare returned from an eight-week counter-narcotic patrol in the Eastern Pacific Ocean.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the Legare was able to confiscate over 7,000 pounds of contraband, with an estimated street value in excess of $20 million during its patrol of over 10,000 nautical miles throughout the Eastern Pacific

The Legare worked alongside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Navy, and other partner assets to combat transnational smuggling organizations operating in the maritime environment.