Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returns home after Caribbean deployment

While on deployment, the crew conducted counter-drug operations as well as humanitarian support in the wake of Hurricane Eta.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The crew of Coast Guard Cutter Seneca returned to Portsmouth after a 57-day patrol conducting counter-drug and humanitarian assistance operations in the Caribbean and off the coast of South America.

According to the USCG, Seneca surface and air crews seized more than 2,750 kilograms of cocaine and 1,235 pounds of marijuana, for an estimated street value of over $124 million.

Three vessels were interdicted and a fourth disrupted through joint efforts with U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the U.S. Navy, which resulted in nine suspected narcotics traffickers getting detained.

Also while out on deployment, the Seneca crew provided humanitarian assistance and disaster response in the wake of Hurricane Eta on the Mosquito Coast of Honduras.

The embarked helicopter crew also assisted in conducting multiple missions, which included medical evacuation, critical infrastructure reconnaissance, and identifying stranded populations and individuals in need.