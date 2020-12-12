Coast Guard Cutter Tampa returns from Caribbean patrol

The Tampa took part in counter-drug and migrant interdiction operations, which included stopping a vessel carrying approximately 170 pounds of cocaine.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in as many days, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter returned to its homeport in Portsmouth, bringing its crew home in time for the holidays.

The Cutter Tampa arrived on Saturday, following a 57-day patrol in the Caribbean. A day earlier, the Coast Guard Cutter Legare came back following a patrol of the eastern Pacific.

The Coast Guard says the Tampa took part in counter-drug and migrant interdiction operations while on patrol, which included stopping a vessel carrying approximately 170 pounds of cocaine worth $1.95 million.

The Tampa also assisted the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon in apprehending 26 alleged smugglers suspected of drug trafficking aboard two fishing boats.

The counter-drug operations were part of Operation Unified Resolve, a larger effort to increase regional stability and undermine the influence of Transnational Criminal Organizations who routinely attempt to smuggle drugs throughout the region.