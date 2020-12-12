Coast Guard Cutter Tampa returns from Caribbean patrol

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in as many days, a U.S. Coast Guard cutter returned to its homeport in Portsmouth, bringing its crew home in time for the holidays.
The Cutter Tampa arrived on Saturday, following a 57-day patrol in the Caribbean. A day earlier, the Coast Guard Cutter Legare came back following a patrol of the eastern Pacific.
The Coast Guard says the Tampa took part in counter-drug and migrant interdiction operations while on patrol, which included stopping a vessel carrying approximately 170 pounds of cocaine worth $1.95 million.
The Tampa also assisted the Coast Guard Cutter Richard Dixon in apprehending 26 alleged smugglers suspected of drug trafficking aboard two fishing boats.
The counter-drug operations were part of Operation Unified Resolve, a larger effort to increase regional stability and undermine the influence of Transnational Criminal Organizations who routinely attempt to smuggle drugs throughout the region.
The Tampa crew also conducted migrant interdiction operations mission off the coast of Haiti as part of Operation Southeast Watch.