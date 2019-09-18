NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The Coast Guard helped out the crew on a disabled sailing boat east of Oregon Inlet Tuesday evening.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders received a distress call via VHF-FM radio around 6 p.m. from the crew of the Puffin. They reported that their 70-foot sailing vessel had become disabled in heavy seas 30 miles east of Oregon Inlet.

The crew activated their onboard emergency position indicating radio beacon to help provide the vessels location to the Coast Guard aircrews.

An Air Station Elizabeth City MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter aircrew was launched along with an HC-130J Hercules aircrew.

The Hercules aircrew arrived on scene to get eyes on the boat. The Jayhawk helicopter aircrew arrived and transported all four boaters to Air Station Elizabeth City where they were met by the emergency medical services personnel.

"All boaters are strongly encouraged to check weather conditions before departing a port," said Stephen Sawyer, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Sector North Carolina. "This can greatly decrease the risk of getting caught in dangerous conditions on the water and becoming disabled."

There were no reported injuries to the boaters.

More Coast Guard News: