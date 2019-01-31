JUNEAU, Alaska — A Virginia Beach man assigned to the Coast Guard Cutter Douglas Munro was found unresponsive, and he was later declared deceased, on Sunday morning in Dutch Harbor, Alaska.

Nineteen-year-old seaman Ethan Kelch was reported missing during normal liberty hours on Saturday night, while the cutter was in Dutch Harbor awaiting repairs.

Crewmembers were sent out to find Kelch, and a Dolphin helicopter crew attached to the Douglas Munro was launched to search by air. Unalaska Fire and Police department personnel also assisted in the search.

Search parties found Kelch unresponsive on the west side of Amaknak Island. Local emergency medical services personnel performed CPR and transported him to Iliuliuk Clinic.

He was pronounced deceased at the clinic early Sunday morning.

“The Coast Guard is deeply saddened by the tragic news that we lost one of our own,” said Rear Adm. Matthew T. Bell Jr., Coast Guard 17th District commander. “As we mourn his death, we send our deepest condolences to Seaman Kelch’s family and loved ones.”

An investigation is currently underway, and the Coast Guard is working with local authorities to determine the cause of death.