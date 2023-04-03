Coast Guard, police rescue 8 people from sinking yacht in Chesapeake Bay

Two of the passengers were treated for hypothermia, but all of them are expected to be OK.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — US Coast Guard members helped to rescue eight people from a sinking yacht in the central Chesapeake Bay area off of the coast of Virginia on Saturday.

According to officials, Coast Guard Station Milford Haven was alerted that a 50-foot Carver yacht, called the Nauti Dream, called 911 to report it was taking on water.

During efforts to locate the vessel, one of the passengers' cell phone signals pinged next to Buoy 62 in the Chesapeake Bay.

Police in the coastal community nearby, Reedville, dispatched their help, Smith Point Sea Rescue, as well.

While traveling to the vessel, rescuers were made aware that the boat had sunk and that the eight passengers were in the water.

Passengers then shot off flare signals to speed up the location process.

Smith Point Sea Rescue was able to bring all eight passengers safely back to shore.

Two of the passengers were treated for hypothermia, but all eight of them are expected to be okay.

“The maritime environment is inherently dangerous, which is compounded with severe weather and cold-water temperatures,” Lt. Joe Bannon said, the search and rescue mission coordinator.