One year later, sailor who died while doing his duty is remembered by colleagues

A high-speed crash killed MA3 Oscar Temores. His co-workers planted a tree at Fort Story in his honor.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This week marks one year since tragedy claimed the life of a local sailor.

23-year-old Master at Arms Third Class Oscar Temores died while on duty, providing security at Fort Story. A truck, traveling 81 miles per hour, ran through Gate 8 and crashed into Temores' police vehicle.

In recent days, colleagues and volunteers planted a small white crepe myrtle tree in his memory, outside the Fort Story Visitor's Office

As for the defendant in the case, Nathaniel Campbell, he is charged with involuntary manslaughter.

Campbell is scheduled for a motions hearing on January 26, and for trial on March 8. The Virginia Beach Commonwealth's Attorney's office says those dates are subject to change, depending upon the coronavirus pandemic.