Comfort: The most patriotic moment of their lives

The Navy hospital ship, now treating coronavirus cases, has seen more than 80 patients.

NEW YORK — When the USNS Comfort shipped out for New York 12 days ago, the Norfolk-based Navy hospital ship was absolutely, positively not going to treat coronavirus patients.

But, things changed.

President Donald J. Trump ordered them to begin treating COVID-19 cases, so they shifted gears.

By mid-day Thursday, the Comfort had treated over 80 patients. Sixty have been admitted, and more than half of them are COVID-19 positive.

"Because we're the military, one of the things that we're really good at is shifting and being an agile force," said CDR Kerry Hudson, the Comfort's Executive Officer. "So as the needs of the city became more clear and the needs changed, the mission was able to change and flex with the needs of the city."

Three members of the Comfort crew have now tested positive themselves. They've been placed in isolation and are said to be in good condition.

Hudson says the 1,100-member Comfort crew is proud to be in New York, delivering whatever care they can.

"Several crew members have said when we pulled into the port of New York City harbor that this is the proudest and most patriotic moment they've had in their lives," she said.