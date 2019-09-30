NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. (NNS) -- Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis, commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet (C2F) relieved Rear Adm. Erik Ross of his duties on Friday, September 27.

Ross served as commander, Expeditionary Strike Group Two (ESG-2). The U.S. Navy said the reason Lewis relieved him was because of a "loss of confidence in his ability to command."

Capt. Darren Nelson, ESG-2 chief of staff, assumed responsibilities of commander until a permanent relief is assigned.

Ross temporarily was reassigned to C2F, pending the completion of an investigation. He previously served as President, Board of Inspection and Survey from June 2017 to May 2019.