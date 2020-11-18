Congress passes bill to help veterans with disabilities

The bill now heads to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

WASHINGTON — Help could soon be on the way for thousands of disabled veterans.

Both the House of Representatives and Senate have passed a version of the "VA Website Accessibility Act."

The bipartisan bill directs the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to conduct a study of all VA websites and kiosks at medical facilities. The secretary will then submit a report to Congress and provide a plan to bring those sites into compliance.

"I am proud the House will send to the President’s desk this legislation to eliminate barriers that prevent veterans from receiving the care and benefits they earned," said Rep. Elaine Lura (VA-02). "This bill will ensure that veterans can use the resources available on all VA websites. Our veterans should not have to wait one day longer."