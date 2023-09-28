Congress tries once again to overhaul 2001 Authorization for Use of Military Force

Presidents dating back to George W. Bush have used the Joint Resolution as legal justification to send troops into harm's way.

WASHINGTON — A new effort in Congress aims to take back its power when it comes to declaring war.

At issue is the Authorization for Use of Military Force (AUMF). It dates back to the days right after the 9/11 terrorist attacks in 2001.

The joint resolution gives the President of the United States broad authority to use military force in a conflict.

And it is still in use today.

But the Constitution assigns the power to declare war solely to the Congress. The matter was up for debate on Thursday before the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

"I and most of the members -- if not, all of the members -- of Congress did not believe that we were authorizing a global war on terror that would still be enforced 22 years later," said Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-New York).