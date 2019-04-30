WASHINGTON D.C., DC — During a House Committee on Veterans' Affairs hearing Monday, Congresswoman Elaine Luria challenged top VA officials.

The Veterans Affairs officials could not answer basic questions about VA’s low benchmark of success for preventing veteran suicide. Luria asked the officials if they were aware of VA’s benchmark percentage for success in executing interventions and follow-up care for veterans considered at “high risk” for suicide.

Both VA officials, Dr. Keita Franklin, VA’s National Director for Suicide Prevention, and Dr. Richard Stone, Executive in Charge at the Veterans Health Administration, were unable to cite the benchmark – 65 percent.

“Seemingly, 65 percent is a relatively low measure of effectiveness for your No. 1 priority, would you agree?” Congresswoman Luria asked Dr. Stone.

Dr. Stone replied that he was “not familiar” with VA’s own benchmark and would “take a look at it.”

The VA has said about 20 veterans die by suicide every day.

“Everyone knows one veteran suicide is too many,” Congresswoman Luria said after the hearing. “But I am truly disappointed at the lack of answers Congress is getting from VA – and their spotty outreach to veterans in crisis. I am glad our Committee has made curbing veteran suicide a top priority. Now VA officials themselves must join us.”

View the full hearing below: