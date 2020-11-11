Could Trump's transgender ban be un-done by Biden?

An estimated 14,000 active-duty and reserve troops could once again openly serve if the Trump executive order is overturned by President-elect Joe Biden.

NORFOLK, Va. — Good news could be on the way for the estimated 14,000 transgender active-duty and reserve troops in the U.S. military.

When he ran for office, Joe Biden said, "It's simple: every American who is qualified to serve, should be able to."

He added: "On day one of my presidency, I will begin reinstating LGBTQ protections President Trump has rolled back, including ensuring transgender individuals can openly serve in the military."

Ethan Cusick knows what it's like. Aboard the USS Enterprise in the early 2000s, he served as an F-14 Tomcat Radar Intercept Officer for Oceana squadron VF-211, as part of Operation Enduring Freedom in the skies over Afghanistan.

But he did so as a female, before transitioning.

He says transgender men and women are patriotic people who just want to serve and be honest about who they are.

"They want to be able to serve as themselves and they know that they can't," he said. "They know by moving forward they're risking their military career. So I think this is going to be a huge relief."

Virginia 3rd District Representative Bobby Scott supports the rollback. The Democrat told 13News Now that that President Trump shouldn't have changed the policy.