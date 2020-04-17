COVID-19 outbreak keeping Army Corps of Engineers busy

Engineers have set up temporary hospitals and erected nearly 16,000 hospital beds across the country.

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus outbreak is creating a great need for the skills of the men and women in the Army Corps of Engineers.

It's day 35 for them. They're at work in all 50 states and involved in a total of 54 mission assignments.

At first, much of their efforts involved converting the Javits Center in New York into an emergency hospital. This week, they're in Miami overhauling the city's convention center into a makeshift hospital.

So far, the Army Corps has set more than 15,700 hospital beds across the country.

"I can't think of a more noble calling right now for an engineer than to be able to build a facility to be able to take some of this stress off of these hospital shortages, and we're honored to be able to do this," said Lieutenant General Todd Semonite, the 54th Chief of Engineers of the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army Corps has deployed more than 1,900 personnel to respond to the pandemic.