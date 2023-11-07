Continuing blockade on military officers' promotions harming troops and families, says Joint Chiefs nominee

Gen. Charles "C.Q." Brown, Jr. says the prolonged hold on general and flag officers could have far-reaching impacts.

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's nominee to become the top U.S. general warned Tuesday that the continuing Senate blockade of military promotions -- including his own -- could have far-reaching consequences.

Air Force General Charles "C.Q." Brown, Jr., who is the Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Nominee, said the move is already impacting troops and their families.

At Brown's Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Alabama) never mentioned the procedural hold he has placed over the promotions of hundreds of senior military officers, including Brown's.

In fact, in a surreal moment, Tuberville offered Brown well wishes.

"Thank you for taking this on. It's going to be a hard job. And, any way we can help you, we're here to help. Thank you, general," he said.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) fired right back.

"What he could do to help is lift this stay before it does more damage to this country," she said.

The four-month-old impasse stems from Tuberville's opposition to a Department of Defense policy that includes paid leave and covering expenses for service members traveling to have an abortion. He has claimed the policy is a violation of federal law.

The Pentagon has stated that Tuberville's stance could hamper the advancement of more than 650 personnel by year's end and harm U.S. military readiness.

Brown was asked about the impact on individuals' lives.

"Whether it's schools, whether it's employment or the fact that they've already sold their home because they thought they were going to move and now are living in temporary quarters, that creates a challenge," he said.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) slammed Tuberville for hurting military nominees.

He said: "I'm unaware of anything that they have done that would warrant them being disrespected, punished, or delayed in their careers."

If eventually confirmed, Brown would be only the second Black officer to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.