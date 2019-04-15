WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Seven sailors died, but, the criminal charges have now been dropped against the former commanding officer of the USS Fitzgerald.

Instead, he and one other officer have received letters of censure.

Commander Bryce Benson faced criminal charges of "Negligent hazarding of a vessel," and, "Dereliction of duty resulting in death."

But, at the recommendation of Chief of Naval Operations Admiral John Richardson, the Secretary of the Navy Richard Spencer has issued a Secretarial Letter of Censure to Benson and former crew member Lt. Natalie Combs.

According to a news release, the Navy said, "This decision is in the best interest of the Navy, the families of the Fitzgerald Sailors, and the procedural rights of the accused officers."

Retired Navy Captain and former destroyer commanding officer Joe Bouchard said a key reason for the decision to drop the charges are media reports about a public statement made by the CNO Admiral Richardson.

"The problem is the Navy has botched the prosecution from the beginning," he said. "And the Chief of Naval Operations violated a fundamental rule of military justice. The chain of command cannot discuss pending cases. The CNO violated that. He said, 'I believe there was negligence.' As soon as he said that, the case was dead."

Also dead, according to Bouchard, is Benson's career.

"Definitely, that's a career killer," he said. "His only option now is to retire. He has no chance of having command again. No chance of promotion."

An official Navy report in November 2017 found that the Fitzgerald's "leadership failed to adhere to well-established protocols put in place to prevent collisions."