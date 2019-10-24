NORFOLK, Va. — A veteran hiring event will be held in Norfolk on Thursday, October 31!

DAV and RecruitMilitary are hosting the event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Decker Half Moone Center in downtown Norfolk. This free event for veterans, military spouses, transitioning military, National Guard members and Reservists features 50+ employers ready to hire.

In addition to providing career opportunities for veterans, RecruitMilitary is also focusing efforts on the more than 600,000 military spouses in the United States who are unemployed and/or underemployed in their professional careers. The company is working to address the high unemployment rate of military spouses.

With more than 140 veteran and military spouse job fairs this year, RecruitMilitary offers veterans and military spouses the most opportunities of any organization to help facilitate their future career goals.

Click here to learn more about the event.

RELATED: Commonwealth's unemployment rate drops to 2.7%

RELATED: After verifying addresses, Census Bureau is hiring thousands