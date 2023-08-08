Veterans: How to apply for PACT Act benefits, what you should know

There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits. But if you file your PACT Act by August 9, 2023, you may receive backdated benefits.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins, or PACT Act provides healthcare benefits to millions of veterans.

The PACT Act was made for “anybody that's been exposed in conflict to toxic substances such as agent orange or the whole spectrum of illnesses created by exposure, to be retroactively paid for that condition,” said Congressman Steve Womack.

The Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks (VHSO) is held a "Summer Vet Fest" on Aug. 8 from 3 - 7 p.m. at the Fayetteville VA Medical Center outside building 21 to teach people about the facility, and encourage them to apply for the PACT Act.

The event offered screenings at the event for veterans to see if they're eligible.

“We decided to have this on the eighth, right before the deadline. We decided to have it at night and on campus. So you have access to subject matter experts for whatever questions you have from specialty care, primary care, and home health," said Eilers. “We want you to get the services that you have earned and deserved.”

Eilers encouraged people to come to see what else they are eligible for.

“The pact Act is the most significant legislation to come out of Congress for our veterans since rights were returned to our Vietnam veterans back in the 1990s" said George Velez, Medical Center Director at the VHSO.

Velez said all veterans should apply.

“If you're a veteran from Vietnam era, Desert Storm, post 911, Iraq, Afghanistan, [anywhere with] boots on the ground. If you were in navy blue water, we know where your ship was during Vietnam and other deployment and activities, if you have conditions listed in the PACT ACT, you're automatically service connected" said Velez.

Robert Stock, who served in the US Marine Corps for four years said he had only heard about the PACT Act very recently.

“I told my wife and we came down to get signed up for it," said Stock.

Larry Walthall, who is a US Air Force veteran said he came to the event to make sure he got his paperwork submitted.

“I'm here because I've been around Agent Orange. And I had never been able to get anything because it wasn't the right disease," said Walthall. “All of a sudden, they come out, redid some diseases, three, four brand new ones. And now I have those.”

Walthall believed he will now get the correct care because of the PACT Act.

There’s no deadline to apply for PACT Act benefits. But if you file your PACT Act by August 9, 2023, you may receive backdated benefits.

Congressman Steve Womack encourages veterans to reach out: “If they feel qualified, reach out to my office or go online to the VA and make that application because the deadline is fast approaching,” said Womack.

To apply for the PACT Act, click here.

