Defense bill under attack, but lawmakers believe they can override a Trump veto

The bill would give a pay raise troops and fund a second Virginia-class attack submarine.

WASHINGTON — The $740 billion National Defense Authorization Act contains good tidings of great joy for Hampton Roads, most importantly: full funding for a second Virginia Class submarine to be constructed in part at Newport News Shipbuilding, and a three percent pay raise for every man and woman in the military.

President Donald Trump has until December 23 to sign or veto the defense bill.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnaney said Tuesday that Trump planned to veto it.

The President has said he opposes the bill because it would require the renaming of ten Army bases named for Confederate figures from the Civil War.

Additionally, Trump has vowed to veto the measure because the NDAA doesn't repeal a law that shields internet companies from being liable for what is posted on their websites, by those companies and third parties.

Most recently, he cited an unspecified complaint about China, writing, in all caps: "I WILL VETO!"

If he does, Congress appears to have more than the two-thirds margin of votes needed to override his rejection.

The House passed the NDAA 343 to 67.

The Senate passed it 84 to 13.

Virginia Second District Representative Elaine Luria is confident they can get the bill passed.