Defense Department to focus on Pacific, rejects Oklahoma's request for vaccine exemption

WASHINGTON — After nine months of study, the Pentagon has decided no immediate major changes are needed in the global positioning of U.S. forces.

But the Department of Defense's "Force Posture Review" concludes that China and North Korea remain a threat. The Pentagon is planning to make infrastructure improvements in some parts of the Pacific, including in Australia and Guam.

The DoD review of military resources worldwide represents a major pivot and plans big infrastructure and aviation asset improvements to bases in Guam and Australia to counter China and North Korea.

The unpublished, classified and not-available-to-the-public document comes after two decades of intense counter-terrorism combat in the Middle East.

A Pentagon leader made clear on Monday where the United States' primary focus is now.

"Consistent with the Secretary's focus on China as our pacing challenge, the priority remains for the global posture review is the Indo-Pacific," said Dr. Mara Karlin, Acting Defense Department Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

"The Global Posture Review directs additional cooperation with allies and partners across the region to advance initiatives that contribute to regional stability and deter potential military aggression from China and the threats from North Korea," she continued.

Also on Monday, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin rejected a request by Oklahoma's governor to allow his state's National Guard to be exempt from a Pentagon requirement that all military members be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Pentagon's spokesman said the DOD vaccine mandate is a lawful order, and disobeying it will likely result in consequences.

"They wouldn't be allowed to drill," said John Kirby. "They wouldn't be allowed to contribute to operations under Title 10 and Title 32. That could lead to potential decertification of their skill sets, whatever that is. And, of course, that could lead to no longer being able to serve in the National Guard."