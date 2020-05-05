Defense Secretary: USS Kidd coronavirus outbreak may have stemmed from counter-drug operation

The Secretary of Defense said on Tuesday it is possible the virus may have spread to the ship during a counter-drug operation.

"A theory is that they could have picked it up on a counter-drug mission, where they pulled over a vessel possibly carrying drugs and they boarded the vessel and they may have come in contact with somebody carrying the virus there," Esper said. "That's all there is to that story. The important thing is, the ship is back in port and the sailors are being taken care of."