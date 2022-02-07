Initial sea trials completed for new attack submarine built in Newport News

Construction on fast attack submarine Montana (SSN 794) began at Newport News Shipbuilding in 2015.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Editor's Note : The above video is from 2020 when crews transferred the Montana to floating dry dock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, the owner of Newport News Shipbuilding, said that crews completed the initial sea trials for the attack submarine Montana (SSN 794.)

According to a news release, testing on the submarine will continue throughout the year, and then it will be delivered to the U.S. Navy.

Construction for the attack submarine began in 2015 at Newport News Shipbuilding. It is the 21st submarine built in the Virginia-class series, and it was christened in September 2020.

“We are very proud to say the Montana and her crew performed exceptional,” said Jason Ward, the Newport News Shipbuilding vice president of Virginia-class submarine construction.