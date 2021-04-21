Department of Defense seeking 'cyber warriors'

The Department of Defense says it wants to be "the employer of choice" for cybersecurity professionals.

WASHINGTON — The United States is facing a critical shortage of cybersecurity professionals. By one count, the Department of Defense right now has about a half-million cyber warfare vacancies across the various branches.

On Wednesday, the Senate Armed Services Committee heard from Department of Defense leaders about the state of the military's current and future cyber workforces, and what leaders are doing to try to fill the gaps.

"The Department realizes military members with cyber experience are in great demand and command top salaries within the private sector," said Acting Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Personnel Leonard Litton. "In addition, we have a robust military compensation package and a tool kit of bonuses and incentives and special pay designed to attract these service members with cyber skills."