Department of Defense steps up its COVID-19 response

The Department of Defense has released two updated memorandums meant to increase safety against COVID-19.

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon is stepping up efforts to protect armed forces from the omicron variant.

The Department of Defense has released two updated memorandums meant to increase safety against COVID-19. A key provision states installations should be prepared to rapidly increase "health protection condition" levels if case counts keep climbing.

"While the omicron variant's characteristics may differ from other variants, the tools referenced within the memo have successfully been used throughout the pandemic, such as masking, physical distancing, teleworking, testing, and vaccination. These tools remain effective and must be continuously implemented," a Defense Department news release stated.

According to the most recent statistics, the Department of Defense has reported more than 406,000 cases of COVID-19 and 632 deaths.