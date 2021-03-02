Deputy defense secretary nominee would be first woman confirmed to serve in the role

Kathleen Hicks could soon become the highest-ranking Senate-confirmed woman in U.S. military history.

WASHINGTON — The Senate held a confirmation hearing Tuesday for Kathleen Hicks. She could soon become the highest-ranking Senate-confirmed woman in U.S. military history.

Hicks is President Joe Biden's pick for deputy secretary of defense.

Before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday, Hicks was asked about numerous military issues, including the Navy's 30-year shipbuilding plan and its goal of getting to 355 ships.

"From the plan that was released by the Trump Administration in December, there's some really interesting operational themes that I'm attracted to," Hicks said. "There is a focus on increasing the use of autonomy. There's a focus on the dispersal of forces. And there's a focus on growing the number of small surface combatants relative to today."

Hicks is a former Obama-era deputy undersecretary of defense for policy. She also served as head of President Biden's Department of Defense transition team.