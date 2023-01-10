It's official: Dept. of Defense rescinds COVID-19 vaccine mandate

The elimination of the mandate was part of a provision in the National Defense Authorization Act passed last month and signed into law by President Biden.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Department of Defense has officially rescinded a mandate that all service members be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The decision was not unexpected, as the elimination of the mandate was part of a provision in the $858 billion National Defense Authorization Act passed last month by Congress and signed into law by President Biden.

On Tuesday, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin issued a memorandum that rescinded the mandate, which had been in effect for members of the Armed Forces since August 24, 2021, and for the National Guard and Reserve personnel since November 30, 2021.

Despite the mandate no longer being in place, Austin said in a statement that he still encouraged service members, civilian employees and contractors to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.

"The health and readiness of the Force are crucial to the Department's ability to defend our nation," Austin said.

According to the Defense Department, more than two million service members are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while there have been more than 453,000 cases of COVID-19 reported among military members and 96 military deaths related to the virus.

More than 8,400 troops were previously forced out of the military for refusing to obey the order, according to the Associated Press.