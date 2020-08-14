Virginia Beach Navy Captain welcomed home by family retriever after deployment on USS Eisenhower

Captain Trevor Estes was deployed on the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower for seven months and spent a record-breaking 206 consecutive days at sea due to the pandemic.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It's always a wonderful time for military families when their loved ones come back from deployment and this dog was no exception.

Captain Trevor Estes was surprised by his family when he returned home from his seven month deployment aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower. As soon as the family's golden retriever, Duke, went outside, he ran straight to Estes to show how much he was missed.

Captain Estes was the commander of Carrier Air Wing 3 on USS Eisenhower. The carrier strike group left Norfolk in January just before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out.

According to Captain Kyle Higgins, Commanding Officer of USS Eisenhower, the ship eliminated port visits due to the coronavirus pandemic. The strike group was forced to spend a record-breaking 206 consecutive days at sea and didn't step foot off the ship until Aug. 9 when they returned to Norfolk.

The previous record was held by the USS Roosevelt for 160 consecutive days at sea in 2002.

“I truly hope that every member of this team has the opportunity they deserve to relax and enjoy time with family and friends post deployment," said Captain Estes in a U.S. Navy press release. "In the end, I want the team to know how thankful I am for them every day.”

Hunter Estes, son of Captain Estes and dog owner, said Duke has been in the family for nearly two years.

"The whole family was ecstatic to have my dad back. Even after 25 years and multiple deployments that much time from home is tough," Hunter said. "He and his sailors are definitely coming back to a different world, but we’re glad to have him home safe!"