VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The driver involved in a fatal gate collision crash at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story will appear in court on Friday afternoon for an arraignment.

Nathaniel Lee Campbell, 38, of Shenandoah, is charged with Involuntary Manslaughter after his 2004 Chevy pickup truck slammed into a Navy patrol vehicle on the base. The collision killed 23-year-old Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores.

Officials said the incident took place around 7:26 p.m. on November 30. Campbell was traveling in the 8800 block of Atlantic Avenue when he approached the gate.

Police said that Campbell's truck entered the base after using the wrong traffic lane.

Navy security responded near the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Leyte Street. That's where the truck and patrol vehicle crashed.

Both Campbell and Temores were taken to a local hospital, but only Campbells survived.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.