Driver who crashed at JEB Little Creek Fort Story base, killing sailor, sentenced to 10 years

In November 2019, Nathaniel Campbell drove onto the base using the wrong traffic lane, going around 70 mph. A crash killed 23-year-old sailor Oscar Jesus Temores.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Nathaniel Campbell, the driver who crashed into a Navy patrol vehicle at JEB Little Creek-Fort Story in 2019, killing a sailor, was sentenced to 10 years for Involuntary Manslaughter on Tuesday.

On Nov. 30, 2019, Campbell drove onto the base going the wrong way through an exit lane. He was going about 70 mph. Navy police officers started heading towards the gate to respond to him.

Campbell's pickup truck hit an oncoming patrol vehicle, sending both himself and 23-year-old Master-at-Arms 3rd Class Oscar Jesus Temores to a hospital. Campbell survived, but Temores didn't.

Campbell pleaded guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter charges related to the case in December 2020.

In his sentencing hearing on Feb. 22, three of Temores’ relatives spoke, plus a former co-worker. The sailor's mother included a slide show in court.

Campbell said he was responsible for what happened, and that he was sorry for his actions and would take them back if he could.

According to a spokeswoman for the Virginia Beach Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney, the 10 years Campbell was sentenced to serve is the most prison time procedurally allowed for an Involuntary Manslaughter charge.