WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — More than 800,000 troops from the nation's various National Guard and reserve forces fight and die right alongside America's 1.3 million full-time military members.

Yet, the Association of the United States Army says the pay gap between active and reserve is "much too wide." It's almost 10%.

Now, lawmakers and interest groups for the services are calling for increased parity in the benefits for the reserve component troops.

The House Veterans Affairs Economic Opportunity Subcommittee discussed ensuring all personnel are correctly compensated for their service.

"It's my strong belief that we have to provide guard and reserve members with the same benefits as active-duty members when they are performing similar or the same duties," said the panel's chairman, Rep. Mike Levin (D-California). "The bottom line is really simple. Same job, same pay, same benefits. Pretty simple."

Reserve and national guard members do not get the same credit toward veteran status, pay or benefits as full-time active-duty military personnel.

Some do not even receive access to mental health care from the Department of Veterans Affairs.

"Troops serving side by side and conducting the same missions should receive equal pay and benefits regardless of the uniform they wear or the component they receive," said Major General Michael O'Guinn, Army Reserve Deputy Chief. "Parity of benefits is an important part of overall morale and readiness."

Major General Dawn Deskins, Director of the National Guard Bureau of Manpower and Personnel, agreed that fixing the disparity needs to be a priority.

"The benefits and entitlements paid to them as a result of their service are critical to retaining this all-volunteer fighting force," she said.

The director of the Reserve Officer Association of the United States told the panel that, "too often, the reserve component is treated as an after-thought."