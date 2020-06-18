Pentagon orders leaders to find ways to combat racial disparity in the ranks

Esper give uniformed and civilian leader two weeks to get back to him with ideas.

WASHINGTON — Secretary of Defense Mark Esper ordered all uniformed and civilian leaders to propose ways to fight institutional bias and inequality.

He gave them two weeks to make recommendations.

Esper made the announcement in a pre-recorded speech streamed today on the D.o.D.'s website.

"It is time to lead on this issue as America's most respected institution and as a globally recognized leader when it comes to building diverse and winning teams and creating opportunity for all," he said.