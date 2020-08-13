Watch live: Public visitation, memorial for Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen in Houston

Houston has waited a long time to officially honor U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen. The day has finally come with a public viewing, memorial service and rosary.

HOUSTON — A celebration of the life of U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillen is taking place in Houston Friday and Saturday. The two-day event includes a public memorial Friday at the soldier's old high school and a private funeral Saturday.

3:02 p.m. Six girls wearing white dresses and veils said the rosary.

2:49 p.m. Vanessa's sister Lupita said she always admired her because "she was a fighter. She never gave up. She always chased her dreams." Lupita said she feels her sister's spirit and knows she is so proud.

She said she recently had a dream that God handed Vanessa back to her and said "She's all yours."

Lupita remembered their silly arguments and their serious conversations about how much Vanessa wanted a baby. She said her older sister loved to eat and had a major sweet tooth.

"Trust me she will always have a cake, a Snickers or Hershey ice cream."

2:20 p.m. A mournful mariachi band took the stage as people continued to file by to offer respects.

1:20 p.m. As two women sang traditional Spanish songs, mourners passed by the casket to pause and pay their respects. Many saluted the young soldier who joined the Army when she was 18 years old.

One of the most moving moments came when an elderly man with a walker and dressesd in a military uniform stopped to say a few words to family members.

1:11 p.m. After an exhausting four months of fighting for justice for Vanessa, her sister Lupe said today is about celebrating her life.

“Vanessa Guillen is the definition of beauty, strength, warrior,” Lupe said. She said Vanessa talks to her and she is very happy to be by the side of God and the Virgin Mary.

1:00 p.m. Family and friends listened to prayers and tributes to Vanessa in English and Spanish. The speaker thanked everyone for their continued support, especially those who have stood by them since the beginning.

12:50 p.m. Mourners wearing masks watched a slideshow full of photos of Vanessa throughout her 20 years.

12:30 p.m. Vanessa's mother and sister held tightly to each other as her casket was carried inside the Chavez High School auditorium. It is surrounded by photos of the young Houston native, beautiful floral arrangements and brightly-colored green and gold balloons.

12:15 p.m. The caisson stopped at the Chavez High School sports field, where Vanessa and her friends spent countless hours playing soccer. She graduated from Chavez in 2018.

12:05 p.m. Family and friends are gathering inside the Chavez High School auditorium for the viewing and memorial service.

11:50 a.m. As the caisson drawn by two white horses neared Chavez High School, you could hear Taps playing in the background. Vanessa's younger sister Lupe rode up front, alongside the driver.

11:40 a.m. Vanessa's casket was transferred to a horse-drawn caisson covered in white flowers that will take her to Chavez High School for a public viewing, memorial service and rosary.

Vintage Horse Carriage Rides owner Terrence Reed is transporting Vanessa in the same carriage that carried George Floyd to his final resting place.

"I offered them several carriages," said Reed. "They said they wanted the one George Floyd rode in."

Vanessa's family followed on foot behind the casket.

11:20 Vanessa will be laid to rest in a custom casket designed by Soulshine Industries in Edna, Texas.

The owner of the company said he created the casket after reaching out to Guillen’s family to learn more about her.

It includes the American flag to represent her patriotism and the Mexican flag for her heritage. A soccer ball symbolizes Guillen’s love of sports and the Virgin Mary represents her faith, owner Troy Ganem told KHOU 11.

11:05 a.m. A solemn procession is underway in advance of the memorial service for Vanessa Guillen.

The public memorial will impact traffic especially near Old Galveston Rd (State Hwy 3) & Howard Dr, Houston police said.

PLAN AHEAD: Today's services for fallen soldier #VanessaGuillen at @ChavezHS_HISD will impact traffic, especially near Old Galveston Rd (State Hwy 3) & Howard Dr.



Trae the Truth donating $30,0000 to family

Trae Tha Truth is taking one big burden off the family of Vanessa Guillen The Houston rapper has donated $30,000 to her family.

He understands what it takes to fight for a cause.

"They’re not going to be able to sit at work and be able to fight for her and travel or do things that need to be done," he said.

Vanessa Guillen's story

Guillen disappeared from Fort Hood on April 22. Her remains were found on June 30, near the Leon River.

The Army Criminal Investigation Division said Aaron Robinson killed Guillen then shot and killed himself in the early morning hours of July 1 when police approached him in Killeen. Cecily Aguilar was also charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence.

Aguilar told police Robinson killed Guillen with a hammer in the armory room on post then the two of them dismembered Guillen's body and buried the remains in three separate holes.

Guillen's family and their attorney said Guillen was being sexually harassed but she did not report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation.