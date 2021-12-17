Once again, fallen vets to be honored with wreaths

Wreaths Across America ceremonies will take place Saturday at more than 2,500 cemeteries across the country and in Hampton Roads.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A beloved tradition honoring fallen military veterans returns Saturday.

"Wreaths Across America" ceremonies will take place in-person after going virtual last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

One day early, about 500 family members were able to beat the rush and lay wreaths on their own loved one's graves, at the state-run Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk.

The official Wreaths Across America ceremonies will happen on Saturday.

At Horton, they will lay an estimated 11,700 live balsam wreaths, courtesy of the nonprofit Horton Wreath Society.

It's a tradition that goes back to 2008, all to make sure no veteran is forgotten during the holiday season.

"Anybody who does a day, week, month, year, years or retirees, they're veterans," said Mike Yarbrough, president of the Horton Wreath Society. "They served our country. And that's what it means: God and country."

Of course, the wreaths aren't free. It takes generous donations from individuals and companies to make the magic happen.

This week, Lockheed Martin Corporation did its part, donating $210,000 to Wreaths Across America.

"We recognize in many homes, there is an empty seat for one who is serving or made the ultimate sacrifice," said Matt Swibel, Lockheed Martin vice president of strategic communications. "And it is a wonderful demonstration of unity to recognize that they have really placed their lives on the line for the freedoms we enjoy today."

The Veterans Affairs Department will also hold a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the Hampton National Cemetery.

This year, for the first time, the Adam Thoroughgood Chapter of the "National Society Daughters of the American Revolution" will place wreaths at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk.