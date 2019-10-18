NORFOLK, Va. — It was, quite possibly, the greatest Friday ever for hundreds of Norfolk fifth graders. They got to ditch school, and spent the day, instead, on a Navy aircraft carrier.

Amid all the fun, they also learned something along the way.

Instead of being in class, 2,500 Norfolk public and private school fifth-graders toured the USS John C. Stennis.

You could say it was about 96,000 tons of fun.

"I liked that I get to see all the airplanes and how the airplanes fly and to talk to the people, the real military people, talk to the Navy SEALS and everything," said Tanner's Creek Elementary School student Sherrelle Beasley.

RELATED: Full Schedule: 2019 Fleet Week in Hampton Roads

Fellow Tanner's Creek student Quenascia Minton initially had misgivings.

"At first I thought it was scary," she said. "I was scared at first. I faced my fear this time. I'm really on a ship. I think it's just fun now."

Tanner's Creek student Jazzyria Armstrong added, "I kind of learned about the different things they do in the Navy."

The goal was to expose the kids to STEM -- science, technology, engineering, and mathematics -- disciplines the Navy uses every day.

"I think it's fabulous to allow them to see the ship, to talk to ship people," said Tanner's Creek Title 1 Teacher Valerie Mentor. "I think it's really eye-opening for some of our students."

RELATED: USS John C. Stennis makes Naval Station Norfolk its new homeport

St. Pius Elementary School parent Nana Minayav was impressed.

"It's an amazing opportunity to be here, to see our children celebrate the Navy, it's amazing," she said.

And as great as it was for the visiting young people and adults, having them aboard was equally thrilling for the Navy, which, has now hosted a STEM Day at Naval Station Norfolk for three years.

"Certainly there's no better Navy hometown than Norfolk," said Naval Station Norfolk's commanding officer, Captain Brad Rosen. "And for us to be able to open the base and bring the Hampton Roads community onto the base to show the hard work that we're doing every day is truly an honor and a privilege."