Fighter jets fly over Kabul airport, protect US military, evacuees

Pentagon leaders say Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets are flying "armed over-watch" flights over Kabul.

WASHINGTON — Armed Navy F/A-18 Super Hornets from the USS Ronald Reagan are flying what the Defense Department is calling "over-watch" flights over Kabul. The flights provide enhanced security to the estimated 5,200 troops on the ground coordinating evacuations out of Afghanistan.

"The ability to provide close air support is something that needs to be immediate if a condition on the ground ever required that," said Major General Hank Taylor, Deputy Director the Joint Chiefs of Staff. "So, as prudent military operations, we ensure there are always assets available."

Taylor said the Super Hornet flights were not new, and had been taking place for some time.

In the last 24 hours, 12 C-17 transport planes carried more than 2,000 people out the country.

Since August 14, the U.S. military has transported approximately 7,000 evacuees.

And, since the end of July, the total number of people removed is nearly 12,000 U.S. citizens, embassy personnel and State Department Special Immigrant Visa program Afghan nationals.

But, if the military can't get everyone out by the August 31st deadline, what then?

Pentagon spokesman said President Joseph R. Biden will be the one who makes the call.

"You also heard the President say, if he believes there is a need to alter the timeline, that he would revisit that at the appropriate time," he said.

Numerous critics have likened the chaotic scenes at the Kubul airport this week to similar images from the Fall of Saigon at the end of the Vietnam War in 1975.

But, retired House Armed Services Committee member Bill Whtiehurst, who served in Congress at that time, isn't so sure.

"Well, that was a different place, different circumstances," said Whitehurst. "I really don't think you can make a comparison except that people are in jeopardy. So, get them out and stay out for God sake."

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) on Thursday praised everyone involved in the evacuation effort.