Crews continue to fight raging fire aboard USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Navy officials held a news conference Monday to give an update on firefighting efforts aboard USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, an explosive blaze that injured scores of sailors and civilians and caused extensive damage to the warship.
Naval forces are "doing everything they can" to save the ship, which has sustained considerable superstructure damage since the conflagration erupted on the vessel's lower decks, Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck said.
Sobeck said the cause of the fire aboard the ship is still unknown, but that crew reports indicate it started in lower decks.
Sobeck advised residents smelling smoke to heed a county health advisory to remain indoors and avoid strenuous physical activity.
A Family Care Line has been set up for families looking for information regarding their sailor. The number is 844-523-2025.
Naval officials urged people to be aware that there are a number of scams asking for financial donations in support of the USS Bonhomme Richard sailors. They said to not take donations to the base because they are not taking donations at this time. Do not take donations to the base.
The fire began shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, according to the Navy and the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department. After about 90 minutes, authorities decided to remove all firefighters from the vessel for safety reasons and battle the blaze by remote means, including water-dropping helicopters.
About two hours after the fire began, a blast shook the vessel.
"None of the (SDFRD) firefighters were on board the ship when the explosion happened, but the blast threw several firefighters off their feet," the city department reported.
A total of 57 crew members battling the blaze have suffered various injuries, mostly heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation, according to Navy officials. Five have been hospitalized in stable condition.
There were 160 sailors and officers aboard the ship when the fire broke out, Navy spokesman Brian O'Rourke said.
About four hours after the ship began burning, the Navy moved the USS Fitzgerald and USS Russell to berths farther away from the fire, according to Mike Raney, deputy public affairs officer with the Naval Surface Force.
The cause of the blaze remains unknown, Sobeck said.
This morning, two helicopters from Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron Three were helping other military crews and civilian firefighters battle the blaze, according to the U.S. Pacific Fleet.
"We are grateful for the quick and immediate response of local, base and shipboard firefighters aboard (the ship)," Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Michael Gilday said Sunday in a prepared statement, describing the event as "a terrible tragedy."
Despite the severity of the fire, Sobeck told news crews he was "absolutely hopeful" that the personnel were doing everything possible to make sure the Bonhomme Richard can sail again.
San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer pledged that city officials are "here for the sailors and civilians affected by the ship fire at Naval Base San Diego."
"All of the crew is off the USS Bonhomme Richard and accounted for," Faulconer noted. "Thank you to our brave sailors and rescue crews."
Officials in National City asked residents to remain in their homes as much as possible to avoid health hazards from the smoke billowing off the burning ship.
As the fire continued to burn Monday morning and the smell of the blaze spread across San Diego County, health officials warned of unhealthy air quality. The San Diego County Air Pollution Control District Office also noted that if residents can smell acrid smoke, they should limit physical activity and stay indoors if possible.
The San Diego office of the National Weather Service reported that the area of smoke concentrations would shift throughout the day as the onshore winds kick in and that the smoke should lift as the temperatures rise.
The explosion that occurred on board Sunday can be heard in the video below. Note: Some adult language may be heard in the background of the video.
