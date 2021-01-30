First Lady thanks military children for sacrifices

WASHINGTON — The First Lady of the United States gave a special thank you on Friday to the children of the nation's 2.1 million military members.

Dr. Jill Biden virtually met with a select group of military-connected high school kids. She thanked them for the sacrifices they've made and for supporting their parents, as the parents have defended the country.

"Your experiences are unique, and not everybody understands what it's like," Biden said. "They don't know how lonely it can be when you walk into the cafeteria the first time. They don't know how much strength and resilience it takes to adapt."