NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — With the press of a button, a plasma-burning machine on Thursday cut the first steel plate that will be used to build Columbia (SSBN 826), the lead ballistic missile submarine.

Newport News Shipbuilding will be responsible for supplying approximately 22 percent of each of the planned 12 Columbia class submarines, building modules for final assembly by prime contractor General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, Connecticut.

Together, they will build the Ohio class replacement subs through 2042, meaning decades of work-load certainty for the two yards.

Each of the $4.9 billion Columbia class sub is projected to last 42 years, meaning, the later ones should be around through the early to mid-2080s.

"This contract is the Navy's number one acquisition program, has the full support of the Navy and strong Congressional support," said Jason Ward, Vice President of Newport News Shipbuilding. "That, coupled with the recent 2-carrier buy provides a lot of stability to the shipbuilding industry in Hampton Roads."

Electric Boat Vice President Will Lennon was equally enthusiastic.

"This is a proud day for the Columbia program and another step as we move down the path towards delivering this ship for the nation's strategic deterrence," he said.

The Navy can't wait to get it.

"The foundation of our democracy and our nation's defense is this program, which is why I feel so fortunate to be with the shipbuilders on a day like today as we move forward," said Capt. Jon Rucker, Columbia Program Manager. "If you look at where we're at today, the foundation of the nation's defense is strategic deterrence."

Construction will begin on the Columbia Class in October 2020, with delivery to the Navy expected sometime in 2027, and the first at-sea patrol forecast for 2031.