First wave of troops arrive at U.S. Southwest border after Title 42 expires

550 Army and Marine Corps personnel have arrived and were dispatched to El Paso, Texas. 950 more are due by June 5.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — The first wave of active duty U.S. troops has arrived at the Southwest border.

The Army soldiers and Marines began arriving over the weekend, largely concentrated in El Paso, Texas.

The Department of Homeland Security requested the assistance, in anticipation of a large migrant surge following the May 11 expiration of Title 42 pandemic restrictions on non-U.S. citizens seeking asylum.

The troops are providing administrative assistance and are not involved in law enforcement activities.

"In terms of the Southwest border, we have approximately 550 active-duty troops that have arrived at the border. We do anticipate that another 950 will be arriving no later than 5 June," said Air Force Brigadier General Pat Ryder Monday at the Pentagon.