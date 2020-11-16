Flags ordered to fly at half-staff in honor of Army soldier

All U.S. and North Carolina state flags will be lowered for U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3 Dallas Garza who was killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered all U.S. and state flags lowered to half-staff in honor of a North Carolina-based soldier killed in a helicopter crash in Egypt.

U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 3, Dallas Garza was among five soldiers who were killed in a helicopter crash while on a peacekeeping mission in Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula.

The order took effect on Monday and will remain in effect until sunset on Friday. Garza deployed to Egypt in January as part of peacekeeping operations with the Multinational Force and Observers.