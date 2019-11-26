NORFOLK, Va. — It's not every day that you have a football guard who is also in the National Guard. But then, there aren't many like James Fagan.

Fagan stands six-feet, six inches tall and weighs 305 pounds. However, what he's doing with his life is what's huge.

He is the starting offensive left guard on Old Dominion University's football team. His job there is to protect the quarterback. If that wasn't enough, Fagan is also a soldier in the Army National Guard.

"National Guard is just one weekend a month, three weeks out of the summer, and then it goes great with the schedule of football too," he said.

His job in the Army is to load a 400-pound Howitzer cannon.

"I'm definitely proud of that. I'm very serious about it also," he said. "Any time we have to go, I'm ready to go."

The 23-year-old is a redshirt sophomore and a walk-on. He wasn't recruited by ODU. However, he has played well enough since 2017 to earn a scholarship. He hopes to play in the NFL someday.

"The Army, it's a career. I would love to do it," he said. "But football is a dream. I've got to chase my dream first."

Head coach Bobby Wilder is impressed.

"James is special," Wilder said. "I'll give you an example. He plays 92 plays Saturday, he gets banged up in the 3rd quarter. And I said, 'James, do you need a blow?' He said, 'Coach, I'm a soldier. I never need a blow.' Meaning, 'I never need a rest.'"

As for the immediate future, after a season of many losses for ODU, Fagan is just hoping for a turnaround this coming Saturday.

"Hoping for a W," he said. "Have to the end the season with a W. That's the focus of the team. Aim high and winning."

You could say though, James is already a winner. Big time.

