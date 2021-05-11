Former Army spouse describes indifference, inaction on her domestic abuse complaint

The DOD recorded more than 40,000 domestic abuse incidents from 2015-2019. Most of those were physical abuse. The Pentagon is taking recommendations from the GAO.

WASHINGTON — The Department of Defense says domestic abuse is incompatible with military values and reduces mission readiness.

A former Army spouse told lawmakers on Tuesday the story of indifference and inaction she faced, when trying to report her ex-husband's abuse to his chain of command.

Amy Logan testified during the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Military Personnel.

"Two years into our marriage, I realized I was in an emotionally and verbally abusive marriage," she said. " Three years into our marriage, things turned physical."

The Department of Defense recorded over 40,000 domestic abuse incidents involving military service members, spouses, or intimate partners from 2015 to 2019. Of those, 74 percent were physical abuse, the rest were emotional and sexual abuse, and neglect.

In 2019 the Army had the most complaints followed by the Air Force, Navy, and Marine Corps.

For Logan, the problem was nobody within the chain of command took her case seriously.

"Throughout all of these military investigations, I thought they questioned the validity of my complaint based upon what I did not do, instead of what was done to me," she said.

The Government Accountability Office found "gaps" in training for key personnel such as commanders and senior enlisted advisers on their responsibilities in responding to abuse allegations.

"We found that the military services performed limited oversight of the commanders' dispositions of domestic violence incidents, referred to as command actions," said Brenda Farrell, GAO Director, Defense Capabilities and Management Team.

The Pentagon agreed to all 32 GAO recommendations.

"I do consider this issue of utmost importance to the department and I have seen the tremendous negative impacts that can result when not properly recognized, prevented, and treated," said Patricia Brown, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Military Community and Family Policy.

But lawmakers seemed largely unimpressed.

“Excuses are over, the safety and wellbeing of our service members is at risk,” said Rep. Jackie Speier (D-California), chairwoman of the panel.