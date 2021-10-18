A Patriot, Great Leader: Former Secretary of State Colin Powell remembered

The nation's first Black Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman and Secretary of State died at 84 of COVID-19 complications.

WASHINGTON — The retired four-star Army general who became the country's first Black National Security Advisor, Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff is being remembered tonight as a patriot.

Colin Powell's family announced Monday on Facebook that he had died from complications from COVID-19 at the age of 84 at Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland.

Powell lived a remarkable life.

He served twice in combat in Vietnam and went on to become a four-star Army general.

As Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, he oversaw the U.S. victory over Iraq in Operation Desert Storm, and he went on to served as President George W. Bush's Secretary of State.

The current occupant of that job, Antony Blinken, praised Powell, and said he was beloved at the Department and throughout the country.

"Colin Powell dedicated his extraordinary life to public service because he never stopped believing in America," he said. "And we believe in, no small part, because it helped produce someone like Colin Powell."

On Capitol Hill, members of the Virginia delegation paid tribute to Powell.

"General Powell was a patriot and a public servant. May he rest in peace," said Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia.)

"General Colin Powell was an admirable public servant and a great Virginian. My thoughts are with his loved ones," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia.)

"General Colin Powell was a true American hero who embodied the values and character we should all strive for. May we take this time to honor his life and service to our nation," said Rep. Rob Wittman (R-Virginia, First District.)

"Colin Powell was a patriot who served his country with honor and distinction. May his memory be a blessing," said Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Virginia, Second District.)

"Over the course of his historic ilfe and career, he exemplified the temperament and leadership that should be a model for all Americans," said Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia, Third District.)

"We are incredibly grateful for his years of remarkable leadership and service to our nation." said Rep. Donald McEachin (D-Virginia, Fourth District.)

Although Powell was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, he suffered from multiple myeloma, a type of cancer that suppresses the body's immune response.