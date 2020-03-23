Fort Bragg investigates death of soldier in barracks

Fort Bragg officials said in a statement that Pvt. Jamie Wyatt Boger died at Fort Bragg on March 16.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Authorities are investigating the death of a soldier who was found unresponsive in his barracks at a military base in North Carolina last week.

Fort Bragg officials said in a statement that Pvt. Jamie Wyatt Boger died at Fort Bragg on March 16.

The Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division was assigned to investigate the cause.

The Fayetteville Observer reported that Boger was from Ohio, and had enlisted in the Army in March 2019.