x
Skip Navigation

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

military-news

Fort Bragg investigates death of soldier in barracks

Fort Bragg officials said in a statement that Pvt. Jamie Wyatt Boger died at Fort Bragg on March 16.
Credit: Logan Mock-Bunting, Getty Images
One of the entrance signs to facillities at Fort Bragg in Fayettville, North Carolina.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Authorities are investigating the death of a soldier who was found unresponsive in his barracks at a military base in North Carolina last week. 

Fort Bragg officials said in a statement that Pvt. Jamie Wyatt Boger died at Fort Bragg on March 16. 

The Fort Bragg Criminal Investigation Division was assigned to investigate the cause. 

The Fayetteville Observer reported that Boger was from Ohio, and had enlisted in the Army in March 2019. 

Governor Roy Cooper ordered all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff Friday in honor of Boger and three other Fort Bragg soldiers who have died since January. 

RELATED: North Carolina soldiers return home from sudden Middle East deployment

RELATED: Hampton V.A. awaiting results on 3 COVID-19 tests

RELATED: Alabama Marine celebrates 100th birthday