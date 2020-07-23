x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

military-news

Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in Syria after ATV overturns

Sgt. Bryan Mount died on Tuesday. He was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division and a cavalry scout in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s 1st Squadron.
Credit: Logan Mock-Bunting, Getty Images
One of the entrance signs to facillities at Fort Bragg in Fayettville, North Carolina.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A paratrooper based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has died after his vehicle rolled over in the country of Syria. 

The Fayetteville Observer reports that Sgt. Bryan Mount died on Tuesday. 

He was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division and a cavalry scout in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment. 

The 25-year-old was from St. George, Utah. 

Military officials said Mount was injured when his mine resistant, all-terrain vehicle rolled over. 

The Department of Defense said the accident occurred while Mount was conducting reconnaissance operations in eastern Syria. The incident remains under investigation. 

Maj. Gen. Christopher Donahue, the commander of the 82nd, said Mount was “a true American hero paratrooper.” 

RELATED: Pentagon: US will respond if Russia bounty reports are true

RELATED: For 1st time, female soldier set to join Green Beret team

RELATED: Army quarantines 90 soldiers with coronavirus at Fort Bragg