Fort Bragg paratrooper dies in Syria after ATV overturns

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A paratrooper based at Fort Bragg in North Carolina has died after his vehicle rolled over in the country of Syria.

The Fayetteville Observer reports that Sgt. Bryan Mount died on Tuesday.

He was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division and a cavalry scout in the 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s 1st Squadron, 73rd Cavalry Regiment.

The 25-year-old was from St. George, Utah.

Military officials said Mount was injured when his mine resistant, all-terrain vehicle rolled over.

The Department of Defense said the accident occurred while Mount was conducting reconnaissance operations in eastern Syria. The incident remains under investigation.