NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — History has this habit of repeating itself.

That is why Nicole Yancey said the world must always remember the Holocaust.

The Newport News resident was just a baby in German-occupied France.

Under Adolf Hitler's genocide during World War II, Nazi Germany, aided by local collaborators, systematically murdered some six million European Jews— around two-thirds of the Jewish population of Europe —between 1941 and 1945.

Somehow Yancey survived, and she is grateful to this day to the United States military for intervening.

"I think what they do is magnificent because they are selfless," she said. "They give their life for, and it's not even their country, it's for an ideal that we all share. That ideal is freedom and human respect."

Monday's ceremony, sponsored by the Army's 597th Transportation Brigade, is part of the Congressionally--established national "Days of Remembrance."

"It is our duty to do all that we can to prevent this from happening," said Col. Frederick Crist, commander of the 597th. " As members of the military, we possess an even greater duty and an ability to impact change and to intervene when called upon."

A solemn highlight during the ceremony came during a memorial candle-lighting.

As the late Nobel laureate and Auschwitz and Buchenwald concentration camp survivor Ellie Wiesel said, "For the dead and the living, we must bear witness."

That they did, Monday at Fort Eustis.