Fort Pickett gets new name in honor of Medal of Honor recipient

BLACKSTONE, Va. — Virginia's Fort Pickett officially has a new name.

Friday, the army redesignated it to "Fort Barfoot" in honor of Col. Van T. Barfoot, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient with extensive Virginia ties.

The fort is one of nine army bases across the country that are getting new names. Those bases all honored confederate leaders from the Civil War.

Fort Pickett was originally named after Confederate Major General George Edward Pickett.