The people who were hurt in the shooting had critical injuries.

FREDERICK, Md. — Two people are in critical condition and a suspected gunman is dead after an active shooter situation in Frederick Tuesday.

Todd Wivell, Public Information Officer for the Frederick County Sheriff's Office, says the shooting was first reported just before 8:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Progress Drive at the Riverside Tech Park.

A short time later, the sheriff's office reported a suspect was "down" around 9:15 a.m. at Fort Detrick near the Nallin Farm Gate of the base.

Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said two people were flown to a trauma center in Baltimore and were in critical condition. After the shooting on Progress Drive, the suspect, identified as a 38-year-old Navy Hospital Corpsman, traveled to Fort Detrick by car.

Chief Lando said personnel on the base shot and killed the suspect.

Officers were seen searching base housing in Fort Detrick as well. A large police presence remains at both 8400 Progress Drive, where the victims were shot, and at the Nallin Farm Gate to Fort Detrick.

Lando said there was only one shooter involved in this incident and there is further danger to the community.

SHOOTING INCIDENT (ACTIVE SHOOTER -- RESOLVED)



FORT DETRICK, Maryland—Fort Detrick Police have neutralized an active shooter situation involving an armed gunman and medical lifesaving procedures were initiated. The gunman was pronounced dead at the scene. — USAG Fort Detrick (@DetrickUSAG) April 6, 2021

The U.S. Navy said in an email Tuesday the shooter was a Navy Hospital Corpsman.

#BREAKING from @USNavy The U.S. Navy can confirm there was an active shooter incident at Fort Detrick, MD involving U.S. Navy Sailors. The shooter, a Navy Hospital Corpsman, is deceased. We will continue to update with additional details as the situation evolves. @wusa9 — Laura Geller TV (@LauraGellerTV) April 6, 2021

A Public Affairs Officer for the Navy offered more details about the response at Fort Detrick.

According to the Navy spokesperson, base personnel and other law enforcement responded to a call of a shooting on the base at 8425 Navy Way. The base activated a siren and mass warning system at the post, and the suspect was shot minutes later. The spokesperson did not release any additional information about the identity of the shooter or the victims.

Fort Detrick is a U.S. Army Medical Command installation with about 10,000 military, federal, and contractor employees assigned there. According to Fort Detrick's website, each branch of the military is represented. Those stationed at Fort Detrick conduct "biomedical research and development, medical materiel management, global telecommunications, and the study of foreign plant pathogens," the website says.

This is a developing story. We are working to confirm additional details. Stay with WUSA9 for the latest updates as they come into our newsroom.