'Freedom to Vote' act defeated in the U.S. Senate

The bill would establish national standards for early voting and vote-by-mail, among other things.

WASHINGTON — The "Freedom to Vote" act is considered by supporters to be protection for one of the key cornerstones of American democracy.

Backers of the act say the measure is essential to protecting American democracy from the efforts of Republican state legislatures and election officials around the country to restrict voting access.

It comes after former President Donald Trump's false claims of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

The bill would establish national standards for early voting and vote-by-mail, create new requirements for groups not currently required to disclose their financial donors, and establish Election Day as a federal holiday.

"Members of this body now face a choice," said Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York). "They can follow in the footsteps of our patriotic predecessors in this chamber. Or, they can sit by as the fabric of our democracy unravels before our very eyes."

But Wednesday's vote wasn't even on the merits of the bill itself. It was a procedural vote to enable further debate on the bill.

And in a 50-50 Senate, with a 60-vote supermajority required to advance most legislation, the bill's prospects were dim to begin with, with not one Republican supporting the measure.

"This bill subjects popular, common-sense election integrity protections like voter I.D. to the whims of federal bureaucrats," said Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky).

Bill co-author, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) said, going forward, even without Republican support, his party will find a way.

"Even if they are not going to protect democracy and people's rights to vote, the Democrats will find a way to do that," he said.

They voted 49-to-51.

Afterward, Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) said: "It is discouraging that colleagues on the other side of the aisle would refuse to even debate this set of common-sense measures."

Vice President Kamala Harris, who presided over the Senate, in a statement said: "The President and I remain undeterred. But there's still a lot of work to do. Those of us who have fought for the right of every American to be able to express their voice through their vote are not going to give up. We're going to continue to do the work."

But, the Republican National Committee blasted the bill.